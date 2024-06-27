ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6874 visitors online
News Photo
313 0

Nikopol district suffered 26 Russian attacks with drones and artillery during the day: 1 person injured, fires broke out in district. PHOTOS

On 27 June, Russians shelled Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region 26 times with artillery and kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrov communities were shelled.

"A 66-year-old resident of the area was injured in the strike. The man is in hospital with shrapnel wounds. There were several fires. In particular, 5 hectares of wheat burned down," the statement said.

A private house was destroyed, almost two dozen other houses were damaged. Eight outbuildings and two cars were smashed. Several power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

Read more: Two people are injured as result of Russian shelling of Varvarivka in Zaporizhzhia

Російські обстріли Нікопольщини 27 червня

Наслідки російських ударів по Нікопольщині
Війська РФ вдарили по Нікопольщині 26 раз

Окупанти били по Нікопольщині артилерією та дронами-камікадзеОбстрілів зазнали Нікополь, Марганецька та Покровська громади.
Через обстріли в Нікопольському районі спалахнули пожежі
Наслідки російських атак на Нікопольський район

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Nikopol (719)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 