Nikopol district suffered 26 Russian attacks with drones and artillery during the day: 1 person injured, fires broke out in district. PHOTOS

On 27 June, Russians shelled Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region 26 times with artillery and kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrov communities were shelled.

"A 66-year-old resident of the area was injured in the strike. The man is in hospital with shrapnel wounds. There were several fires. In particular, 5 hectares of wheat burned down," the statement said.

A private house was destroyed, almost two dozen other houses were damaged. Eight outbuildings and two cars were smashed. Several power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

