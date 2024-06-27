Two people are injured as result of Russian shelling of Varvarivka in Zaporizhzhia

Today, on June 27, Russian troops shelled the village of Varvarivka in Zaporizhzhia region, there are victims.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the village of Varvarivka, Polohy district, Russians wounded two residents. The occupants shelled several civilian houses at once. The owners of the houses - a 45-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman - were wounded by shrapnel.



"Residents of frontline communities suffer from enemy shelling every day. The only way to protect their lives is to register for a free evacuation," emphasized Fedorov.

As a reminder, over the past day, Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 295 times.