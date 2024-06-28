In morning, occupiers hit Nikopol with kamikaze drones. PHOTO

In the morning, the enemy attacked Nikopol. The occupiers launched 4 kamikaze drones at the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"A private house caught fire. Another one was damaged. An outbuilding was damaged," the statement said.

Lysak noted that there were no deaths or injuries.

