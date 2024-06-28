Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: private houses, kindergarten, elevator and gas pipeline damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian occupants attacked 26 settlements in Sumy region. A total of 131 attacks were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy police.
Thus, the enemy's shelling damaged an elevator, a garage, the premises of an agricultural company, three private houses, a multi-storey building, a kindergarten, a shopping centre, a fence, two cars and a minibus, equipment of one of the enterprises, a mobile phone tower and a gas distribution pipeline.
