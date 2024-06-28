Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: residential buildings were hit by ruscists, one person died. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the Russian army targeted residential buildings in the Kherson region, civilian cars, a police car, and an ambulance, and destroyed a field with a wheat harvest.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson police.

It is noted that Russians shelled residential areas with artillery, mortars, aircraft, and UAVs. Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Oleksandrivka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Prydniprovske, Novodmytrivka, Chornobaiivka, Bilozerka, Inzhenerne, Blahovishchenske, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Lvove, Novooleksandrivka, Shlyakhove, Osokorivka, Burhunka, and Kozatske were affected by Russian attacks.

The Russian military shelled Olhivka with aircraft and a drone. As a result of a guided bomb explosion in his own home, a 60-year-old man was injured, suffering from mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs. The wounded man was receiving first aid from his 53-year-old fellow villager when the occupiers struck the house from a drone. The woman sustained blast trauma, and abdominal and thigh wounds. Four private houses in the village were damaged.

The occupiers launched five guided aerial bombs at Beryslav and Tyahynka, damaging four residential buildings.

The Russian military attacked Novovorontsovka twice with FPV drones, targeting a residential area with civilian cars and an ambulance. As a result of the explosions, the medical transport sustained mechanical damage, with a 62-year-old driver and a 57-year-old passenger in the civilian car suffering contusions and shrapnel wounds to their shoulders. The explosion also damaged windows in a shop, a private house, and a workshop.

Zolota Balka came under artillery fire. As a result of this attack, a 67-year-old woman died and a 72-year-old man was injured, he suffered a mine-blast trauma, contusion, gunshot wounds to the shoulder, abdomen, and thigh.

The Russian military attacked Novodmitrivka with an FPV drone, injuring two local residents. A 71-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury, contusion, forearm, and abdominal wounds, and a 66-year-old man sustained a contusion and leg injury.

Artillery shelling damaged a police vehicle, a shop, and a private house in Bilozerka, and four private houses in Kizomys and Sadove.

In the evening, the occupants opened mortar fire on Kozatske, a 57-year-old man was injured, he was taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury and traumatic amputation of a finger. A field of wheat caught fire near Shlyakhove as a result of a drone attack, destroying 25 hectares of crops.

Hostile attacks also caused dry grass fires in Chornobaiivka and Osokorivka. Russian drone attacks damaged five private houses, a car and caused dry grass fires in Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, and Novooleksandrivka.

Russian troops shelled Antonivka with artillery, a shell hit damaged a shop and caused a fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no local residents were injured.

