Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Pirc Musar honored memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine. PHOTOS

On Constitution Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, who is on a visit to Kyiv, paid tribute to the defenders of Ukraine who gave their lives for the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the OP.

In Kyiv, on Mykhailivska Square, soldiers of the guard of honor laid wreaths from the heads of state at the Wall of Remembrance for those who died for Ukraine. To the sound of the bugle, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nataša Pirtz Musar paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

"Ukraine will always remember every one of those who gave their lives in battle - it became the life of our entire state," Zelenskyy wrote.

The Head of State also informed Pirz Musar about the work on the preparation of the second Peace Summit.

"We are preparing groups of countries on the points of the Peace Formula. We must work together - all those who really want peace - to develop action plans for all security aspects that have been violated by Russia. We do not want to drag out this war and must come to a just peace as soon as possible," Zelenskyy added.













