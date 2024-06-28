25 artillery shells were fired at village: Ruscists shelled Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region, killing woman, wounding 1 person. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region, killing a woman and wounding 1 person.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians fired 25 shells at the village, damaging residential buildings, outbuildings, and a firefighters' vehicle.

"Unfortunately, a 58-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in her own home. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased...



A 70-year-old local resident was also injured. She was taken to hospital. Doctors are examining and providing assistance to the victim," the head of the region added.

