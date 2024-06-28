ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6915 visitors online
News Photo War
563 1

25 artillery shells were fired at village: Ruscists shelled Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region, killing woman, wounding 1 person. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region, killing a woman and wounding 1 person.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians fired 25 shells at the village, damaging residential buildings, outbuildings, and a firefighters' vehicle.

"Unfortunately, a 58-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in her own home. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased...

A 70-year-old local resident was also injured. She was taken to hospital. Doctors are examining and providing assistance to the victim," the head of the region added.

Read more: Man is killed as result of kamikaze drone attack in Odradokamianka

Росіяни вдарили по Новоолександрівці на Херсонщині, загинула жінка, поранено пенсіонерку
Росіяни вдарили по Новоолександрівці на Херсонщині, загинула жінка, поранено пенсіонерку
Росіяни вдарили по Новоолександрівці на Херсонщині, загинула жінка, поранено пенсіонерку

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Khersonska region (2118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 