25 artillery shells were fired at village: Ruscists shelled Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region, killing woman, wounding 1 person. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region, killing a woman and wounding 1 person.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the Russians fired 25 shells at the village, damaging residential buildings, outbuildings, and a firefighters' vehicle.
"Unfortunately, a 58-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in her own home. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased...
A 70-year-old local resident was also injured. She was taken to hospital. Doctors are examining and providing assistance to the victim," the head of the region added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password