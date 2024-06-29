Day in Donetsk region: occupiers shelled 8 settlements, 4 people were killed, 6 more were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders shelled Lyman, Zarichne, Kurakhivka, New York, Katerynivka, Mykolaivka, Sontsivka, and Yasnobrodivka villages.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

A house in the Kurakhivka district was destroyed. The outskirts of Maryinka, Ocheretyne, and Hrodivka communities were shelled.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged again in Podilske of the Konstantinovka district. A civilian was injured in Zarichne as a result of artillery shelling.

The occupiers dropped two UMPB D-30SN bombs on Lyman, damaging two administrative buildings, an apartment building, and a supermarket.

Russian troops conducted an air strike with an UMPB D-30SN bomb on the village of Mykolayivka, damaging 9 civilian objects, including 6 private houses.

Bakhmut district

"The Russians struck New York with two KAB bombs and artillery, killing 4 civilians and injuring five other residents. Among the victims is a girl born in 2015. A private house and three apartment buildings were destroyed," the Donetsk regional police said.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 12 private houses, 4 multi-story buildings, and 2 non-residential premises were damaged. In Siversk, 1 house was destroyed and 2 damaged.

"We evacuated 453 people from the frontline, including 55 children," Filashkin said.

