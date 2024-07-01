Occupiers strike again at Ukrainske and shell Selidove and Komar in Donetsk region: one person killed, seven more wounded. PHOTO

Enemy troops shelled Volnovakha and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region, one person was killed and one wounded.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports. As noted, on 1 July, the Russian army attacked the village of Komar, Volnovakha district. A 19-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalised.

Russians also shelled the town of Selidove. A 55-year-old local resident died as a result of the shelling. In addition, her husband, who was in the same house with her, was injured. According to preliminary data, the occupants used UMPB D-30SN bombs against the civilian population.

In addition, the enemy struck again at Ukrainsk, using Uragan multiple rocket launchers. As a result of the shelling, 5 residents were injured - three women and two men. The victims were provided with medical assistance.

On the morning of 1 July, Russians shelled Ukrainsk with Uragan rocket launchers, hitting the residential sector. Two women aged 65 and 70 were killed.