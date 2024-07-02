ENG
1 person killed and 2 others wounded in shelling of Selydove in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

On 2 July, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region. The shelling killed one person and injured two others.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration wrote about this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The city came under fire today in the middle of the day - the Russians again hit civilians with an airstrike. It is known that a 63-year-old woman was killed. The wounded are receiving all the necessary medical assistance," said Filashkin.

In addition, 24 houses and 2 cars were damaged in the city.

"I emphasise once again: it is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region! Take care of yourself - evacuate!" - called the head of the RMA.

