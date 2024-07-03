In Odesa, visitor to veterinary clinic scolded veteran doctor who lost both legs in war. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In a veterinary clinic in Odesa, a man used foul language to curse veterinarian and veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Prytula when he saw that he was wearing prostheses.

Warning: Strong language!

What is known about the incident?

The incident took place today, 3 July, at 10:28 a.m. during the doctor's usual working morning. A man wearing a red T-shirt came into the vet's office with a white poodle.

Oleksii posted a video showing a visitor showing a problem with his dog.

At first, he did not see that Prytula had lost both his legs as a result of a serious injury at the front, as the doctor was sitting at his desk.

The visitor wanted Oleksii to come over to his dog. When the man saw that he was wearing prostheses, Oleksii heard offensive language in his direction. After that, the man left the room.

This video can be used to illustrate posts about the pitfalls on the way to returning disabled veterans to work and normal life," the veteran commented on the situation on the social network.

The soldier said that this was "so far" an isolated incident that had happened to him. He was outraged by the visitor's actions, adding that he knew his name.

At the same time, the veteran believes that the probability of legally prosecuting the man is extremely low.

