Explosion occurs in Odesa

An explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.

The Air Force called on Odesa residents to take cover and warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from Crimea.

Earlier, a Russian reconnaissance UAV was spotted in Odesa region.

