Explosion occurs in Odesa
An explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.
The Air Force called on Odesa residents to take cover and warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from Crimea.
Earlier, a Russian reconnaissance UAV was spotted in Odesa region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password