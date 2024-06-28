ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12305 visitors online
News War
3 418 2

Explosion occurs in Odesa

Вибух пролунав в Одесі

An explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.

The Air Force called on Odesa residents to take cover and warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from Crimea.

Earlier, a Russian reconnaissance UAV was spotted in Odesa region.

Read more: SSU: Seven bloggers were detained in Odesa who tried to disrupt mobilisation and "leaked" locations of TCR to FSS telegram channels. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Odesa (931)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 