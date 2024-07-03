Russians attacked Poltava region. One person killed, three others wounded. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 3 July, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region. As a result of another Russian attack, one person was killed and three others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed and three others were injured. One of them is in a serious condition," the official said.

A school and a kindergarten in Poltava district were damaged by the fall of Russian missile fragments.

Pronin showed a photo of the aftermath of the Russian attack.

