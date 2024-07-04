Chief of General Staff of Polish Armed Forces Wiesław Kukula arrives in Kyiv. PHOTOS

On Thursday, 4 July, the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wieslaw Kukula, arrived in Kyiv. The Polish general came to Ukraine at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Poland in the social network X.

Wiesław Kukula began his working visit by laying flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Soldiers Who Fell for Ukraine.

"This is another important meeting between the two commanders, which demonstrates the solidarity and cooperation between Poland and our eastern neighbour in the face of Russian aggression," the Polish General Staff said in a statement.

