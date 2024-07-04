Warehouse caught fire in Kyiv’s Podil district. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Thursday, July 4, a two-story warehouse building caught fire in the Podil district of Kyiv. The fire spread to neighboring warehouses.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that at 3:43 pm, the Rescue Service 101 received a report of a fire on Elektrykiv Street.

"A two-story warehouse building caught fire and spread to neighboring warehouses. The approximate area is 500 square meters. The fire is currently being extinguished," the SES said in a statement.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured at the scene.

Local resources also published a video of the fire.

