Russian shelling caused many fires in ecosystems in Kherson region over last day - SES. PHOTO

The occupiers continue to shell Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, 14 fires broke out yesterday due to enemy attacks, including 8 in ecosystems.

"Outbuildings, a garage, a residential building and a summer kitchen were on fire. Fires of snag in open areas with a total area of more than 11 hectares have also been extinguished," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET informed that over the past day, on 2 July, a person was killed and 15 civilians were injured as a result of Russian strikes in the Kherson region