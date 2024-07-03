ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10254 visitors online
News Photo War
420 0

Russian shelling caused many fires in ecosystems in Kherson region over last day - SES. PHOTO

The occupiers continue to shell Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, 14 fires broke out yesterday due to enemy attacks, including 8 in ecosystems.

"Outbuildings, a garage, a residential building and a summer kitchen were on fire. Fires of snag in open areas with a total area of more than 11 hectares have also been extinguished," the statement said.

Read more: Russians tried to storm Krynky 4 times. Having suffered losses, they withdrew - Southern Defense Forces

пожежі через обстріли на Херсонщині
пожежі через обстріли на Херсонщині
пожежі через обстріли на Херсонщині

Earlier, Censor.NET informed that over the past day, on 2 July, a person was killed and 15 civilians were injured as a result of Russian strikes in the Kherson region

Author: 

shoot out (13528) fire (693) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (796) Khersonska region (2133)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 