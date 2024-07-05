Ruscists from "Uragans" shelled Ukrainsk in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 1 more wounded. PHOTO
Russian occupiers shelled Ukrainsk in the Donetsk region with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing 1 person and injuring another.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"A private house, an infrastructure facility and two businesses were damaged. The Selydove community is constantly subjected to hostile attacks - it is dangerous to stay here, as well as in the rest of Donetsk region," he added.
