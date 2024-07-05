ENG
Occupiers attacked ambulance crew with drones in Stanislav, Kherson region. PHOTO

Russian occupants attacked an emergency medical team in Stanislav, Kherson region, with drones.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, Censor.NET reports.

російський дрон атакував бригаду швидкої на Херсонщині

A paramedic was injured and suffered a head injury. He is currently receiving medical care.

російський дрон атакував бригаду швидкої на Херсонщині

