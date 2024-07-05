Occupiers attacked ambulance crew with drones in Stanislav, Kherson region. PHOTO
Russian occupants attacked an emergency medical team in Stanislav, Kherson region, with drones.
This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, Censor.NET reports.
A paramedic was injured and suffered a head injury. He is currently receiving medical care.
