Prosecutor’s Office: ruscists killed man and beat three civilians, including child, in occupied Kherson region

Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal investigation into the murder of a man by Russian servicemen and the beating of civilians, including a child, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Region Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on July 3, 2024, a message was published in one of the Telegram channels about the murder of a man by the Russian military and the infliction of bodily harm on two adults and a child.

This war crime was reported the day before, on July 3, by the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement.

What has happened?

The report says that the incident occurred in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region when the family was on their way to Crimea.

Read more: Day in Kherson region: 1 person died, 7 were injured. Russians hit residential quarters

"On the way, they were stopped by drunken Russian soldiers and severely beaten. The man died in a few hours due to his injuries," the prosecutor's office said.

The woman suffered a traumatic brain injury, which is why she now has problems with brain activity. Another adult and a child suffered minor injuries.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Three people are injured as result of Russian shelling of Pryozerne village in Kherson region