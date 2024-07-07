ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6442 visitors online
News Photo
8 244 49

Explosions were heard in occupied Melitopol. After "arrivals", fire broke out at airfield - media. PHOTOS

A series of explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. Social media reports a fire at the airfield that started after the 'arrivals'.

This was reported by the Telegram channel RIA-Melitopol, Censor.NET reports.

According to the public, the first explosion occurred around 15.21 and sounded like an air defence system. But the second and third explosions were "arrivals". More explosions followed.

It is reported that the airport in occupied Melitopol is on fire.

"At least three precise arrivals. It is currently on fire in three locations. The largest smoke is closer to Kakhovka Highway. Ambulances can be heard rushing through the city," the Telegram channel said in a post.

See more: Explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea - media. PHOTO

В окупованому Мелітополі пролунали вибухи

В окупованому Мелітополі пролунали вибухи

В окупованому Мелітополі пролунали вибухи

Author: 

explosion (1555) Melitopol (219) aerodrome (152)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 