Explosions were heard in occupied Melitopol. After "arrivals", fire broke out at airfield - media. PHOTOS

A series of explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. Social media reports a fire at the airfield that started after the 'arrivals'.

This was reported by the Telegram channel RIA-Melitopol, Censor.NET reports.

According to the public, the first explosion occurred around 15.21 and sounded like an air defence system. But the second and third explosions were "arrivals". More explosions followed.

It is reported that the airport in occupied Melitopol is on fire.

"At least three precise arrivals. It is currently on fire in three locations. The largest smoke is closer to Kakhovka Highway. Ambulances can be heard rushing through the city," the Telegram channel said in a post.

