Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones: man wounded, 5 houses damaged. PHOTOS

On Monday, 8 July, in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a private enterprise, private houses, and a power line were damaged by shelling. The RMA also reported a wounded man.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The terror of Nikopol district did not stop today - with artillery and kamikaze drones. It was loud in the district centre, Pokrovske, and Myrovka communities. A 65-year-old man was injured. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

According to the RMA, 5 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. A private enterprise was damaged. A power line was hit.

An unused building and dry grass caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

In Dnipro, according to updated information, the morning attack also damaged a dozen high-rise buildings, two dormitories, a college, a shop, and a car.

In Kryvyi Rih, a dozen and a half cars and a medical facility were also damaged.