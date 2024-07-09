ENG
United States has handed over Metal Shark speedboats to Ukrainian Maritime Guard. PHOTO

The United States has handed over Metal Shark speedboats to the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation, control, automatic fire extinguishing and video surveillance systems, which makes them manoeuvrable, fast and ergonomic.

Watercraft are already used on the sea and river sections of the border for security and defence, and are also involved in ensuring the security component of the maritime corridor in the Black Sea.

