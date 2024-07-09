As result of a Russian missile strike on clinic in Kyiv, Doctor Svitlana Poplavska was killed. PHOTO

An enemy missile attack on Kyiv on 8 July claimed the life of obstetrician Svitlana Poplavska.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadskyi Revizor.Brovary.

Svitlana Poplavska worked for about 10 years in Brovary, including as a gynaecologist at a women's clinic and a paediatric gynaecologist. About 5 years ago, she moved to the Adonis clinic, which was damaged in yesterday's shelling of Kyiv.

According to her colleagues in Brovary, the doctor had just come out of maternity leave and was working part-time. The enemy attack caught her at her workplace. For several hours, doctors fought for Svitlana's life, but unfortunately, her injuries were too serious.

The deceased doctor was survived by three children. The youngest child is only two years old.

