Senior soldier Oleksii Khomov gave his life for Ukraine. PHOTO

On 6 July 2024, a Ukrainian soldier, senior soldier Khomov Oleksii Oleksandrovych, born in 1981, died after being wounded in a battle with the enemy near Klishchiivka.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Saiuk, Censor.NET reports.

What is known about the fallen Hero?

As noted, Oleksii took part in the ATO, for which he was awarded the President of Ukraine's decoration "For Participation in the ATO" and was awarded the "For Exemplary Service" badge. From the very first days of the full-scale invasion, Oleksii did not stand aside and went to defend our country, joining the Armed Forces on 27 February 2022.

In his everyday life, Oleksii worked at the "Nicotyub" enterprise in workshop No. 2.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

