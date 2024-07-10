Soldiers of 93rd SMB Maksym Kuziv (Zalizniak) and Andriy Stepanets (Siabr) were killed in fierce fighting near Klishchiivka. PHOTO

On 07 July 2024, activists of the Ternopil branch of the Sokil NGO, volunteers of the Russian-Ukrainian war, fighters of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" Maksym Kuziv (call sign Zalizniak) and Andriy Stepanets (Siabr) heroically died in fierce battles near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of NGO "Sokil"

As noted, they both took part in the Kyiv campaign in the Sokil company as part of the Carpathian Sich. Later, they joined the 93rd Brigade, which has become a tradition among the Sokilists.

"Before the full-scale invasion, these young men were actively engaged in national and patriotic education, training young people and preparing to go to the front themselves. These young men are an example for many, they lived the Idea and spread it," the statement said.

