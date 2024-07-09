Kyiv bids farewell to fallen soldier Volodymyr Serhiievskyi (Irishman). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, on July 9, 2024, the funeral ceremony for the fallen defender of Ukraine Volodymyr Serhiievskyi, call sign Irishman, was held at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

After the funeral service in the cathedral, the funeral cortege moved along the main street to the central square of Kyiv, Maidan Nezalezhnosti, where the soldiers also said goodbye.

He will be buried at the Forest Cemetery.

As noted in the post about the Hero's death, he is survived by a young daughter and his wife Valeria, who need help.

Wife's card number:

4441 1111 5947 9900

Valeriia Serhiievska.











































































Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk