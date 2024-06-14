Kyiv bids farewell to military and activist Shura Riazantseva (Yalta). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Kyiv bids farewell to defender and activist Oleksandra Riazantseva (Yalta).

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

Shura Ryazantseva's death was reported by her sister Valeria on 11 June 2024.

The press service of the 78th separate airborne assault regiment, where Yalta served, said that she died of heart failure in a hospital in Zhytomyr.

Oleksandra Ryazantseva (Yalta): What is known about the defender?

She was born in Crimea and took an active part in the Revolution of Dignity in 2014. After the occupation of Crimea by Russian troops, she travelled to the peninsula, where she was held captive by the occupation authorities for five days in March 2014.

In her civilian life, Oleksandra worked as a stylist and costume designer, including at "Inter" TV channel, "Kvartal 95" Studio, the "Eagle and Reshka" show, and "Ukraine" TV channel.

On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion, she went to the Kyiv military enlistment office and joined a territorial defence unit, and in recent months she has been serving in a new military unit under the Air Assault Forces.

A week ago, on 2 June, Shura Ryazantseva turned 40.

In 2022, Ryazantseva gave an interview to Censor.NET, where she spoke about her military career.

Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.