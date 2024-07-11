Body of man found 30 meters from Ukrainian bank of Tisza - State Border Guard Service. PHOTO
The body of a man was found in the Tisza River on the border with Romania, 30 metres from the Ukrainian shore.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, during the monitoring of the area of responsibility, border guards of the department "Tiachiv" of the Mukachevo Detachment noticed a man without signs of life in the river. The body was found 30 metres from the Ukrainian bank of the Tisa.
The State Border Guard Service noted that since the beginning of the year, this is the 16th drowning man who has tried to cross the Tisza.
