Day in Donetsk region: air strikes on Myrnohrad and Lyman, shelling of Raihorodok and Siversk, 4 people are killed. PHOTOS

Occupants struck 2559 times in 16 localities of Donetsk region yesterday.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovskyi district

In Novoselivka Persha of Ocheretyne community, 1 person died and 2 were injured. In Kurakhove, private houses were damaged, and in Kostiantynopilske, an administrative building and an enterprise were damaged. In Selydove, two five-storey buildings were damaged.

The Russians dropped 5 "UMPB D-30SN" bombs on Myrnohrad, killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring 13 residents, including two children aged 14. The damage included 50 houses, 10 outbuildings, 2 educational institutions, a shop, and cars.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman community, 5 houses were damaged in Zarichne, 3 in Yampil and 2 in Torske. In Romanivka of Illinivska community, 1 building was damaged.

The occupiers struck Lyman with two "KAB-500" and "KAB-250" bombs - there is a wounded man, an apartment building, an educational institution, and 9 outbuildings were damaged.

The enemy shelled Rayhorodok with "Tornado-S" MLRS, one person was killed and three were injured. 14 private houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Toretsk, and 1 building was damaged in Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka. In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in Serebryanka.

A civilian was killed in Siversk and two others were wounded.

