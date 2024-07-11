There are no occupiers in Toretsk, fighting continues on outskirts, enemy is actively using aviation against city - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Fighting continues on the outskirts of Toretsk, Donetsk region, but there are no Russian troops in the city.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to UP, this was stated by the spokesman of the OSGT Khortytsia Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon.

He noted that the situation in this area has not changed significantly.

"The enemy is conducting combat operations on the outskirts of the city. There is no enemy in the city. However, the enemy is actively using aviation, in particular, GABs and unguided aerial missiles," said Voloshyn.

Read more: Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July: 44 people were killed, 196 were injured, 11 were rescued - SES

According to him, over the past day alone, the enemy fired more than 200 times in that direction, including in the area of Toretsk, using various types of weapons. Moreover, 24 hostile attacks took place there yesterday: "These are Pivnichne, New York, Toretsk and Deliivka."

Voloshyn added that the occupiers intend to enter the city and take it under their control, but the Defense Forces are doing everything possible to give an adequate response to the enemy.

Read more: Soldier of National Police’s Safari regiment eliminates Russian infantryman in close combat near Toretsk. VIDEO