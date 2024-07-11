Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July: 44 people were killed, 196 were injured, 11 were rescued - SES

A massive attack in Ukraine on Monday, 8 July, killed 44 people, including 33 in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of the State Emergency Service's press service, Svitlana Vodolaha, said this at a briefing.

"On 8 July, we had one of the most massive Russian attacks on our country, in particular on the capital. In the morning, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and part of Kyiv region came under fire. Unfortunately, 44 people were killed and 196 people were injured, including 10 children. Rescuers rescued 11 people, including three children," Vodolaha said.

In Kyiv, 33 people were killed and 125 people were injured, including 10 children. Rescuers went to seven districts of the capital, and more than 500 calls to the 101 line were processed regarding hits and falling debris.

"In total, rescuers worked at 18 locations. Five locations were the most massive and scary: Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, Adonis Medical Centre, a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi District, Holosiivskyi District and a business centre on Ushynskoho Street. These are the places where people died," Vodolaha said.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region. Several hits were recorded in Kryvyi Rih.

As a result of a missile strike on Kyiv, damage was recorded in 7 districts of the city - Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi.