Consequences of enemy attack on Kherson: 10 people were injured, including policemen, rescuers, and volunteers. PHOTOS

On the evening of 11 July, the occupiers attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with a tank, damaging a multi-story building and three private houses, as well as a civilian car.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Police officers, the State Emergency Service, and public utilities arrived at the scene to eliminate and document the consequences. At this time, the Russians once again used their usual destructive tactics - in a short period, they twice struck at the employees of specialized services from drones," the statement said.

Two 21-year-old Kherson police officers, a 34-year-old rescuer, a 38-year-old employee of the Kherson Regional Military Administration press service, and a 55-year-old civilian man were injured, sustaining mine-blast traumas, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.

