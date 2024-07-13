Yesterday, occupiers killed six residents of Donetsk region, another 22 people were injured, including child. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russian army attacked 17 localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Ostrye, Ostrovske, Dibrova, Zoria, Leonidivka, Marynivka, Mykhailivka, Novomykolaivka, and Rivne.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.

In Myrnohrad, Russians attacked a public transport stop with a UMPB D-30SN bomb. Four people were killed and 9 others were injured, including a child. 13 houses, 4 shops, administrative buildings, an educational institution, and a bus were damaged.

In Kostyantynivka, the occupiers dropped a KAB-500 bomb on a company, killing two civilians and injuring three.

Russia struck Lyman with ODAB-1500, FAB-250, and Uragan MLRS bombs. Seven residents were injured, 18 houses and 6 cars were damaged.

The enemy fired an Kh-35 missile at Novomykolaivka, injuring a civilian.

Two more civilians were wounded in Leonidivka and Chasiv Yar.

