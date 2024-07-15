Another Pantsir-S1 air defense system installed near Putin’s residence in Valdai - media. PHOTO

Another Pantsir-S1 air defence system was installed on Ryabinovy Island, 3.7 kilometres from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai.

Radio Liberty writes about this, publishing the relevant satellite images, Censor.NET reports.

The Pantsir-S1 air defence system was installed on a specially built tower. Earlier, such an air defence tower was spotted in the Moscow region.

After studying a series of satellite images from Planet.com, journalists concluded that the air defence position near the residence of the Russian leader was built in March 2024. The tower with the SAM mounted on it is clearly visible on new Google satellite images taken on 6 May this year.

The publication notes that in January, the VCHK-OGPU telegram channel wrote that drone attacks on St Petersburg were linked to the deployment of air defence systems to "protect a strategically important facility in Valdai".

The journalists add that this is the second Pantsir-S1 air defence system installed near Putin's Valdai residence.

Read more: This is our priority - Pentagon spokesman Ryder on air defense systems for Ukraine