Strike on Myrnohrad: rescue operations completed, three people are killed. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 14 July, Russian occupants shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast. The rescue operation lasted a day and a half.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"This morning, rescuers recovered the bodies of 2 more people. In total, 7 people were injured, and 7 more were rescued by the State Emergency Service," the statement said.

It is noted that the death toll from the Russian shelling of Myrnohrad on 14 July has risen to three.

Russian attack on Myrnohrad on 14 July

On 14 July, Russian troops shelled the towns of Myrnohrad and Lyman in Donetsk region. The occupiers hit an administrative building and an apartment block.

Two aerial bombs were dropped on Myrnohrad, one of which destroyed a kindergarten.











