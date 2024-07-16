Prosecutor’s Office: Woman killed, two men wounded in shelling of Vovchansk yesterday. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region, resulting in 1 dead person and 5 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

For example, on 15 July, Russians attacked Vovchansk, killing a woman and injuring two men.

"Also yesterday around 23:00, Russian troops shelled Kindrashivka village in Kupyansk district. A 51-year-old man and woman were wounded. At approximately 23:30, the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi: a 39-year-old man was injured.



Private households and commercial premises were damaged in the above settlements," the statement said.

