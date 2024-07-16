ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6333 visitors online
News Photo War
568 0

Prosecutor’s Office: Woman killed, two men wounded in shelling of Vovchansk yesterday. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region, resulting in 1 dead person and 5 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

For example, on 15 July, Russians attacked Vovchansk, killing a woman and injuring two men.

"Also yesterday around 23:00, Russian troops shelled Kindrashivka village in Kupyansk district. A 51-year-old man and woman were wounded. At approximately 23:30, the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi: a 39-year-old man was injured.

Private households and commercial premises were damaged in the above settlements," the statement said.

Read more: Kharkiv region: at night, enemy attacked farm. Over day, they shelled 5 settlements, there are wounded

Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини військами РФ
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини військами РФ
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини військами РФ
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини військами РФ
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини військами РФ
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини військами РФ
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини військами РФ
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини військами РФ

Author: 

shoot out (14883) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Vovchansk (281)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 