Prosecutor’s Office: Woman killed, two men wounded in shelling of Vovchansk yesterday. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces shelled a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region, resulting in 1 dead person and 5 injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.
For example, on 15 July, Russians attacked Vovchansk, killing a woman and injuring two men.
"Also yesterday around 23:00, Russian troops shelled Kindrashivka village in Kupyansk district. A 51-year-old man and woman were wounded. At approximately 23:30, the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi: a 39-year-old man was injured.
Private households and commercial premises were damaged in the above settlements," the statement said.
