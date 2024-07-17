Day in Donetsk region: 1 person died, 7 were injured as result of shelling by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian invaders fired 20 times at localities in the Donetsk region, resulting in 1 killed and 7 wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

The Russians attacked the Illinka of the Mariinka districts, wounding 1 person. The occupiers also shelled the private sectors of Kurakhove and Ostrovske. 4 people were wounded in Pokrovsk, 25 houses, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

As a result of Russian strikes, 2 houses were destroyed in the Lyman district, 2 were damaged in Zarichne, 1 was destroyed and 1 was damaged in Torske, 2 houses, and 2 outbuildings were damaged in Yampil. In Yablunivka of the Illinivska district, 2 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district

One person was killed in the Toretske district and one was injured in Pivnichne. Also, 2 houses and an infrastructure facility were destroyed in the district, and 2 houses were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 6 private houses, a multi-story building, and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, 5 houses were damaged, and 1 more in Serebryanka.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 20 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. 254 people, including 31 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

Thus, on 16 July, 1 resident of the Donetsk region died and 7 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling.

