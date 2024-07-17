As result of Russian shelling, administrative building of Ukrzaliznytsia in Lyman was destroyed. PHOTO

A railway building in Lyman, Donetsk region, was destroyed by Russian shelling and is beyond repair.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"This time, after the shelling by the Russian army, the administrative building of the railway in Lyman cannot be restored, and other premises have suffered significant damage," the statement said.

As noted, the railway workers have already tried to restore them after previous shelling, installing new windows and carrying out cosmetic repairs in some places, but this time the scale of damage is more significant.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries among the railroad workers, but we are not always so lucky," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

