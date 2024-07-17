ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7152 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 322 1

As result of Russian shelling, administrative building of Ukrzaliznytsia in Lyman was destroyed. PHOTO

A railway building in Lyman, Donetsk region, was destroyed by Russian shelling and is beyond repair.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"This time, after the shelling by the Russian army, the administrative building of the railway in Lyman cannot be restored, and other premises have suffered significant damage," the statement said.

У Лимані зруйновано будівлю Укрзалізниці

As noted, the railway workers have already tried to restore them after previous shelling, installing new windows and carrying out cosmetic repairs in some places, but this time the scale of damage is more significant.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries among the railroad workers, but we are not always so lucky," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

See more: Ruscists attacked Pokrovsk: Hit social infrastructure facility, 5 people wounded. PHOTO

Author: 

Ukrzaliznytsya (162) Donetska region (4015) Lyman (129)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 