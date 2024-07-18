At night, air defense forces shot down 2 rockets and 5 "Shaheds" over Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

That night, the units of the "East" AC destroyed two missiles and five Shaheds over the Dnipro region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"In the evening, Sinelnykivka district survived a rocket attack. A fire broke out there. No one was injured," the statement said.

The enemy continued to attack the Nikopol district. They attacked the Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets districts with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Two men, aged 51 and 60, were injured in Nikopol. They received the necessary medical care. Doctors assessed their condition as moderate.

Also, a residential two-story building and 13 private houses were damaged in the regional center. Two outbuildings were destroyed and 6 were smashed. Solar panels and cars were damaged. A shop caught fire and was extinguished by rescuers.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians attacked Nikopol region more than 20 times with artillery and kamikaze drones: A company, cars, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. Photo report













