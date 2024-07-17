Russians attacked Nikopol district more than 20 times with artillery and kamikaze drones: Business, cars, gas pipeline and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 17 July, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than two dozen times. They used artillery and mostly kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian army attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrovka communities.

The shelling damaged an industrial enterprise, a private house and an outbuilding. Two trucks and more than fifteen cars were also damaged. Several of them caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

In addition, a gas pipeline and a power line were hit.

The RMA reported that no people were injured.

