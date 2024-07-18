Shevchenkivskyi court considers new criminal proceedings against Chervinsky. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 17 July, Roman Chervinsky was released on bail from the Kropyvnytskyi Detention Centre, but today it became known that the ex-intelligence officer may be re-imposed with a preventive measure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "European Solidarity" party.

"Some kind of agony. Yesterday, Roman Chervinsky was released on bail from the Kropyvnytskyi Detention Centre.

And today, the OP - the office of politically motivated cases against undesirables - has ordered a new wave of bullying. The Shevchenkivsky Court is considering a new criminal proceeding against Colonel Chervinsky and a new preventive measure," the statement said.

It is noted that the police and security have already been "brought to the court".

"A new shameful trial of Roman Chervinsky has begun in the Shevchenkivskyi Court. The trial is taking place with all possible and impossible procedural violations. Does the government have nothing better to do? "European Solidarity" deputies are at the court and are ready to take Roman on bail," wrote MP Iryna Herashchenko.

The case of Roman Chervinsky

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinsky was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinsky gave Censor.NET an exclusive interview in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinsky with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinsky was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelenskyy confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinsky was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.








































































