Chervinskyi was released on bail, extending his detention until August 4. DOCUMENT

SOF Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was released from the pre-trial detention center on bail of UAH 9 million, imposing a number of obligations on him.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the court ruling.

Thus, the court partially upheld the complaint of Chervinskyi's lawyer Yosypov and canceled the decision to extend his detention.

The new ruling extended Chervinskyi's detention until August 4, 2024, with bail set at UAH 9 million 84 thousand.

After posting bail, Chervinskyi must:

- appear when summoned to court;

- not to leave the settlement in which he is registered, resides or is staying without the permission of the court;

- notify the court of any changes in his place of residence and/or place of work;

- refrain from communicating with victims and witnesses in criminal proceedings;

- to deposit his/her passport for traveling abroad, as well as other documents entitling him/her to leave Ukraine, with the relevant state authorities.

At the same time, the court dismissed the motion to take Chervinskyi on personal guarantee.

The full text of the ruling will be announced on July 19.





As reported, on July 16, 2024, the Poroshenko Foundation posted UAH 9 million bail for Chervinskyi. On July 15, the court set bail for Colonel Roman Chervinskyi at UAH 9 million.

Roman Chervinskyi's case

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview for Censor.NET in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinskyi with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service

