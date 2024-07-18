Volunteer Yusupova: Vovchansk defenders need urgent help with purchasing drones and charging stations. PHOTOS

Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova asks for help with the purchase of drones, charging stations and a night vision device.

She posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We need urgent help for Vovchansk, where bloody battles are ongoing and the enemy is constantly attacking and destroying with bombs," she said.

Ukrainian defenders need it:

two Mavic 3 Pro drones - UAH 151 thousand;

two charging stations - UAH 50 thousand;

a charging station for 1800 W - UAH 70 thousand;

night vision device - UAH 80 thousand.

Yusupova has already been sent to the front:

seven charging stations - the total amount is UAH 200 thousand;

two generators - UAH 52400;

repair of 3T drones - UAH 35850;

equipment for marines - UAH 3,900;

radios - UAH 25900 and 19800.

Details for help:

PayPal - [email protected]

Privatbank - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

References to the Jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Jar card number

5375 4112 0025 4253

