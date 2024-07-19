Overnight in Donetsk region: enemy carried out 2708 attacks in 17 settlements, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 17 settlements in Donetsk region came under hostile fire: the towns of Zalizne, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Hrodivka, Kurakhivka, Berestok, Vysokoivanivka, Kostiantynopil, Marynivka, Mykolaivka, Pleshchiivka, Rai- Oleksandrivka and Shevchenko.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

In Kurakhove, a private sector was hit, a house was damaged in Kurakhivka, and an administrative building was damaged in Ostrichne.

In Hrodivka, three women aged 26, 32 and 77 died as a result of artillery shelling, and three private houses were damaged.

Russian troops dropped two UMPB D-30 SN guided bombs on Myrnohrad, injuring three residents, damaging 7 private homes, 4 administrative buildings, and a business.

Russia sent two KAB-250 bombs to Shevchenko, damaging 6 private houses.

Kramatorsk district

A house was destroyed and an administrative building damaged in Zarichne. A house and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka, Mykolaiv TG. In Sloviansk TG, 11 houses were damaged. Two houses were damaged in Kostiantynivka, and a person was injured in Mykolaivka. An enterprise was damaged in Berestka, Illinivska TG.

The enemy struck Lyman with three KAB-250 bombs with the UMPK module, causing no casualties and damaging social and critical infrastructure.

Bakhmut district

In Chasovoyarsk TG, 10 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged. In Toretsk 2 houses were damaged, in Zalizne a person was wounded and 2 houses were damaged. Two houses were destroyed in Siversk.

Volnovakha district

Velyka Novosilka survived a double air strike with KAB-250 bombs. Two people, a husband and wife, were injured and a house was destroyed.

In total, Russians fired 29 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 205 people evacuated from the front line, including 15 children

