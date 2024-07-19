ENG
RF fired at children’s playground in Mykolaiv. Three dead, five wounded. New solutions for defense are needed - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

In Mykolaiv, three people were killed and five others were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on a playground near a multi-storey residential building on Friday, 19 July. A child was among the dead.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. It hit a playground near an ordinary house. As of now, five people are known to be wounded. Three people were killed by this strike, including a child," the President said in a statement.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia proves every day with its terror that pressure on it is not enough. He stressed that such destruction of life must be stopped.

"We need new solutions to support our defence. Russia must feel the power of the world," the Ukrainian leader said.

The President also showed a photo of the consequences of today's Russian missile attack on a playground near a multi-storey residential building in Mykolaiv.

