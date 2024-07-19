Invaders attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. House and greenhouse were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on Friday, 19 July, Russian occupants shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region three times with heavy artillery. The invaders also attacked with five kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the enemy struck Nikopol and the Marhanets community. No one was killed or injured in the Russian shelling.

A private house and a greenhouse were destroyed.

