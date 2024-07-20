At night, enemy attacked Pokrovsk and village of Pershe Travnia, shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 26 times during day, one person was killed. PHOTOS

On 19 July, Russia launched 2,696 attacks on the frontline and in the residential sector. There were hits in 11 settlements.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

"Last night, on 20 July, Russian terrorists attacked the town of Pokrovsk and the village of Pershove Travnia. Preliminary reports indicate that no residents were injured, three houses, an administrative building, and an enterprise building were damaged. Information on the consequences of the shelling is being clarified," said law enforcement officials.

Pokrovsk district

A multi-story building was damaged in Kurakhove. In Pokrovsk, 3 houses and a business building were damaged, and an administrative building was partially destroyed.

The occupiers struck Hrodivka with two KAB-500 and KAB-250 guided bombs, injuring a civilian and damaging housing and infrastructure.

The enemy attacked Mykhailivka with a drone, injuring two civilians. There is a wounded in Malynivka.

Kramatorsk district

In Ray Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiiv district, 19 houses, a shop, and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Markove of the Kostiantynivka district, 2 houses and an infrastructure facility were destroyed.

Russian troops shelled Rayhorodok with a Uragan MLRS with a 9H210 cluster charge, destroying 11 private houses and cars.

Bakhmut district

Russians dropped at least five aerial bombs on Toretsk and shelled the city with artillery. One civilian was reported dead and two wounded.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged.

Read more on Censor.NET: Day in Donetsk region: enemy carried out 2708 attacks on 17 settlements, there are dead and wounded. Photo









