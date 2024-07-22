Russians attacked Kyiv with new kamikaze drone. It was flying at ultra-low altitude - Defense Express. PHOTO

On the night of 20 July, the invaders used not only missiles and kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type, but also another new drone of an unidentified type to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by the military portal Defense Express, Censor.NET informs.

It was with the designation "drone of an unidentified type" that it was included in the report of the Air Force Command. On the morning of 20 July, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the actions of mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare from 16 drones had managed to shoot down 13 - 12 Shahed attack UAVs and one UAV of an unspecified type.

Soon after, the first image of the wreckage of this drone appeared online, which is indeed very different from the Shahed-136. Moreover, it was clarified that it was flying at an ultra-low altitude of 20-30 metres. This indicates that it is most likely a kamikaze drone.

From its own sources, the Defense Express portal received additional photos of the downed drone. According to them, it is a UAV with a possible wingspan of more than four metres, beam plumage, a pusher propeller and a square fuselage.

The downed drone may resemble the Russian ZALA 421-20 (pictured), which has certain similarities. However, this drone is a reconnaissance drone, and therefore unlikely to have been flying at such a low altitude.

In addition, drones of this type are not widespread and are hardly ever produced. ZALA started promoting this drone in the early 2010s. Currently, it is no longer in the company's product catalogue.

Analysts noted that the remains of the unknown drone are still being investigated.

