Air defense shot down 13 drones out of 16 - Air Force

On the night of 20 July, the Russian army attacked the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions with missiles and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

The Russians attacked with 3 Iskander-M missiles, one Iskander-K, 6 Shahed strike UAVs, and one UAV of an unspecified type.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, units of the mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare of the Air Force shot down 13 air targets:

12 Shahed 131/136 attack UAVs;

1 UAV of an unspecified type," the statement said.

