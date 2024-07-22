ENG
24 hours in Donetsk region: 3 districts under hostile fire, one killed and one wounded, many damages. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

Two multi-storey buildings were damaged in Kurakhove, and 1 private house was damaged in Hirnyk, Sontsivka, and Kurakhivka.

Kramatorsk district

An administrative building was damaged in Lyman, and 2 houses in Yampil. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Malynivka, Mykolaiv community. In Kostiantynivka, a person was injured, 12 private houses, a multi-storey building, 2 shops, and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged. In the Illinivska community, 2 facilities were damaged: in Kleban-Byk and Berestok.

Bakhmut district

Toretsk community was subjected to numerous shelling: a person died in Toretsk, 2 houses and an administrative building were damaged; 2 people were wounded in Pivnichne, a house was damaged; a person was wounded in Nelipivka, a house was damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 8 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings and 4 outbuildings were damaged. An agricultural building was destroyed in Soledar community.

Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Донеччини
Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Донеччини
Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Донеччини

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that two photographers came under fire in the Donetsk region: documentary filmmaker Olha Kovaleva was injured.

